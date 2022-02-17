INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly six years after an Indianapolis man was found dead in an alleyway, police are continuing to look for answers.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch Cold Case Unit are asking for help investigating the murder of Dwight White.



Photos// Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

White was experiencing homelessness until one of his family members picked him up from a park on March 23, taking him to his home. However, White wasn’t there when he got home from work though.

They stayed in phone contact until just after midnight when White was last seen by a security guard at the Community Spirit Liquor Store in the 2800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. White told his family member that he was trying to get some money.

That was the last time White’s family member would ever speak to him.

On March 24, 2016, a person driving in the area near the 800 block of West 26th Street saw White in the alley. The passerby stopped to check on him. only to discover he was dead. Police said it appeared he had been shot.

At the time, police expressed frustration at the challenges of getting people to talk to police about shootings.

Scene of shooting on March 24, 2016

“A number of shootings recently we’ve had victims and witnesses who frankly don’t want to cooperate,” said Captain Richard Riddle in a 2016 interview. “It’s very frustrating for our detectives who work hard to get crimes solved and frustrating to victims’ families when they don’t want to cooperate.”

Anyone with information about the homicide of Dwight White is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.