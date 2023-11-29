ARLINGTON, Ind. — May the nearly six-month-long search for Valerie Tindall be at an end?

Closure may finally be coming for the family of the missing 17-year-old teen from Arlington. At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Rush County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference to announce a “major development” in the investigation into the girl’s disappearance.

On Tuesday evening, Patrick Scott, 59, was booked into the Rush County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. Scott, who was not only the neighbor of Valerie Tindall but employed the 17-year-old in his lawn care business, was the last person seen with the girl before she vanished on June 7. His Tuesday arrest comes on the heels of federal agents descending on his Arlington property to search the premises for at least the second time since the teenager went missing.

Scott previously was charged in late June with false informing after police said he lied to officers and couldn’t keep his story straight about the last time he saw Valerie. Scott ultimately claimed he dropped her off in the town of Homer, roughly five miles south of Arlington, and said she got into a car with an unknown male.

Booking photo of Patrick Scott (Rush Co. Jail)

According to Valerie’s mother, Shena Sandefur, another individual overheard Scott telling Valerie he was going to take her to Indianapolis for lunch on June 7 and that he planned to take the teenage girl “someplace special.”

Either way, Valerie was never seen by her loved ones again and her car was found parked at an apartment complex in Shelbyville. Scott, who had been spotted driving the car, told police he had moved the vehicle for Valerie after she’d met him in Shelbyville at an apartment complex where the two departed in his lawn care truck.

Photos from Rush County and Indiana State Police Silver Alert

The renewed search of Scott’s property by federal agents on Tuesday reportedly came after new tips surfaced about the man who last saw Valerie Tindall on June 7. Sandefur also told FOX59/CBS4 about strange behavior exhibited by Scott including being spotted tearing down his garage and burning it at 2 a.m.

Sandefur has already lamented about how the search for her daughter has failed to even turn up proof that the girl is still alive.

Arlington, a small town whose dwindling population fell below 300 in 2020, remains rocked by the case of the missing teenager and the arrest of a man whom her family trusted as a neighbor and a boss.

Now, the small town holds its breath and waits for answers to at last unveil themselves.

This story will be updated after the Rush County press conference at 2 p.m.