Security guard found not guilty in murder of woman at northeast side apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was not found not guilty Tuesday in the shooting death of a 25-year-old woman in August of 2020.

Prosecutors said Melvin Hall was working as a private security guard when he shot and killed Naytasia Williams at The Towne and Terrace apartment complex near 42nd and Post.

According to court documents, the shooting took place after a verbal argument between Williams and another person inside the complex.

Hall and two other security guards, who all worked for Superior Tactical Response Agency, were then standing near Williams’ car as she was sitting inside of it later. It was at that time that police say Hall shot Williams, firing three shots at her.

A coworker of Hall’s told investigators she never saw Williams with a gun, although a search warrant for the vehicle resulted in a gun being found on the driver’s side of the car.

A witness and friend of Williams also said Hall never said to “get out of the car, put your hands up or freeze.”

Hall had been previously charged with impersonating a police officer, although he was found not guilty.

The latest not guilty verdict of murder comes as Williams’ family sues Towne and Terrace and the city of Indianapolis.

There is no set date for the civil trial yet.