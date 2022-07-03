PUTNAM COUNTY — At approximately 8:25 Sunday morning, Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to a report of a semi crash near the area of I-70 westbound near the 36-mile marker.

Preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a semi was traveling westbound, lost control of the semi, and struck a guard rail. The impact from the crash set the semi in flames, killing the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this incident.