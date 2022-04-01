COVINGTON, Ind. — Just after 6:30 a.m. April 1, Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Covington Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Thomen revealed that a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Rayne Abernathy of Covington was traveling eastbound on Liberty Street, approaching 4th Street, when their vehicle struck Randall Orr, 74, of Covington. Orr was crossing from the north to the south side of Liberty when struck.

First responders arrived on the scene and began to give medical aid to Orr. Despite efforts, Orr was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs are not said to be a factor in this incident.