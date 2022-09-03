INDIANAPOLIS – Two men died and another man was injured after separate shootings across Indianapolis late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Friday at the Shell Station on Southeastern Avenue on Indy’s southeast side. Police say the man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Officers believe a domestic disturbance between the male victim and another man and woman led up to the shooting.

The second run for a person shot came around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the intersection of Southeastern Avenue & Hunter Road on the city’s southeast side.

Officers located a male with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics declared the man deceased on scene.

Police say the man was first found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car at the scene.

The final IMPD run for a person shot came around 12:19 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers arrived at the intersection of W. 26th Street & Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the city’s north side.

Officers found a man laying on the ground with gunshot injuries. Medics arrived shortly after and declared the man deceased on scene.

Police say there were 20-30 people out in the neighborhood at the time of the incident, but they have not gotten any help from witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.