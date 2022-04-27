INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of being a serial bank robber was arrested in Indianapolis this month, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.

On April 15, police responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank located the intersection of S. East Street and National Avenue.

Officers gathered information about a possible suspect vehicle. Detectives found a vehicle that matched the description and pulled it over on I-465 near W. 10th Street. They detained 54-year-old Sierra Hunt, who later admitted to her role in four bank robberies, per IMPD.

Detectives conducted a search warrant at Hunt’s home, where they believe to have found clothing she wore during at least one robbery, as well as cash taken from the robbery earlier that day, police said.

Hunt was arrested, and on April 21, the prosecutor’s office charged her with four counts of robbery. She is accused of robbing four Chase Banks at the following locations and dates:

6910 W. 38th Street on April 9

2302 Cunningham Road on April 11

8751 Michigan Road on April 13

3721 S. East Street on April 15

“We’ve seen it before with serial robberies,” said IMPD Officer William Young. “Maybe they see it as a prime opportunity. They’ve gotten away with robbing one business, so they continue to rob the same business.”

Young advised to do exactly what the robber demands if ever involved in a bank robbery.