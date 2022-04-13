INDIANAPOLIS – A man charged in a series of armed robberies around Indianapolis had been on GPS monitoring, police say.

Donta Allen, 24, was on home detention and had tampered with the electronic monitoring device, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Another man, 29-year-old Lance McGee, is also charged in the case.

Donta Allen (left) and Lance McGee (right)

According to IMPD, the men were involved in a series of armed robberies across the city from March 25 through April 8, when they were arrested following a robbery at the GameStop located at 6905 S. Emerson Ave.

Following the Emerson Avenue case, IMPD SWAT located a vehicle and detained both men. IMPD said officers found evidence connected to the robbery inside the vehicle.

The robberies targeted GameStop, Disc Replay and Auto Zone stores. Allen is accused in all of the thefts, while McGee is charged in connection with nine of them.

Here are the robbery locations:

March 25: Disc Replay at 8210 Rockville Road

March 27: GameStop at 3269 W. 86th Street

March 27: Auto Zone at 4606 E. County Line Road

April 2: GameStop at 4525 Lafayette Road

April 2: Auto Zone at 7455 Michigan Road

April 3: Disc Replay at 9739 E. Washington Street (Allen)

April 5: Disc Replay at 7317 US 31 South

April 5: Auto Zone at 8525 Southeastern Avenue

April 5: Auto Zone at 6055 E. 82nd Street

April 8: GameStop at 6905 S. Emerson Avenue

Allen is charged with 10 counts each of armed robbery and criminal confinement, along with single counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and escape.

McGee faces nine counts of aiding, inducing or causing armed robbery.

The investigation involved multiple districts and units, including the IMPD Covert Robbery Unit, Southwest District, Northwest District, IMPD SWAT, IMPD Aviation Unit and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, among others.