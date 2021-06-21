Several events planned for IMPD recruitment week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s recruitment week kicked off Monday at the IMPD Training Academy.

It was the first of multiple events this week aimed at increasing the number of recruits to the police department.

Currently, IMPD is understaffed by close to 100 officers. It hopes these events can help bring those numbers up.

“When we are talking about filling our vacancies and our slots, that’s gonna relieve the pressure off our officers that are working constantly and having to work double shifts to fill the vacancies that are open right now,” said IMPD Sgt. Michelle Lewis.

To help reach the goal, IMPD increased the age limit for recruits from 36 to 40. It is also allowing lateral transfers from other police departments.

Events this week include:

TUESDAY – Pre-Academy Readiness event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at IMPD Training Academy

WEDNESDAY – Gleaners community service event at Avondale Meadows YMCA from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

THURSDAY – Coffee with a Recruiter event at Starbucks’ 55 Monument Circle and 225 W. Washington St. locations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

FRIDAY – Coffee with a Recruiter event at Starbucks’ 645 W. Washington St. location from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Click here for more information on how to join IMPD.