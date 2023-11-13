MUNCIE, Ind. — A 20-year-old Carmel man has been arrested after he reportedly killed a woman’s rabbit and threatened her afterward.

According to court documents, filed on Saturday in Delaware County, 20-year-old Johnathan Quatroche was arrested early Saturday morning for one count of animal cruelty, a Level 6 felony, and one count of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.

At around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, police were called to an apartment in northwest Muncie on a call of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived, a woman at the apartment told police that a man, later identified as Quatroche, told her that he had killed her rabbit.

While Quatroche reportedly claimed it was an accident, he later told the woman he killed the rabbit intentionally, court documents read.

“(The woman told police) that Johnathan said ‘she had to go and you’re next,” the documents read.

Later that morning, officers located the dead rabbit in the dumpster outside the apartment. The documents stated that the rabbit’s head “had been smashed and was bloody.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police made contact with Quatroche at his Ball State University dorm room. After an officer read Quatroche his Miranda Rights, he reportedly told police that he did not want to speak with police, stating that he “pleads the fifth.”