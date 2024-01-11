INDIANAPOLIS – Court documents revealed an Indy woman was charged after she reportedly pointed a pink gun at a fellow driver on I-65.

Police said on Jan. 8, just after noon, Indiana State Police were called to a road rage incident where the driver reported a gun was pointed at her by another driver. The caller said they were driving on I-65 northbound near Southport Road when the driver of a Nissan Versa pointed a pink firearm at her.

The driver of the versa was later identified as 24-year-old Destinee Rene Taylor.

(Marion County Jail)

In a later interview with the victim, she told troopers that when she was entering the interstate, Taylor “zoomed” around her vehicle. The woman believed Taylor threw something out of her vehicle in “an attempt to hit her vehicle.”

The victim added that she pulled out her cell phone and pretended to call the police to try and dissuade further aggression.

ISP said that’s when Taylor reportedly pulled beside the woman, drew a pink pistol and pointed it at the victim.

The woman said she was able to take pictures of the suspected vehicle before exiting the interstate to file a report with police.

According to the probable cause, ISP investigators were able to track down the registered owner of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man. After speaking with him, they realized the car was driven by his daughter.

Evidence submitted to Indiana State Police of alleged road rage on I-65 from Jan. 8, 2024.

After tracking down the daughter, troopers realized Taylor had borrowed the vehicle during the time of the alleged incident.

In an interview with ISP, Taylor confirmed that she drove the Versa earlier that day but was uncertain of the time.

She also confirmed there was a “road rage” incident.

Taylor stated that her handgun was in her friend’s apartment and that she pointed it at the driver “because she was chasing us at that point.”

Court documents said Taylor later recanted, stating she didn’t point the pistol at the woman but only “brandished the pistol instead.”

ISP said they located the weapon in question and discovered Taylor had an active protection order from Ohio that would prohibit the carry of a firearm.

Taylor claimed to believe the order was expired and purchased the firearm from a licensed handgun dealer.

She was charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony and pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.

A jury trial was scheduled for March 20 at 8:30 a.m.