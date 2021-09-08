Shelbyville mother arrested for battery after hospital staff alert police of 7-week-old with multiple skull fractures, brain damage

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelbyville woman was arrested and charged with battery after an infant with serious injuries was taken to the hospital.

According to a probable cause affidavit by Shelbyville police, a 7-week-old child was admitted to a Shelbyville hospital on August 22. The baby’s injuries were so severe that the child had to be flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Riley physicians and child abuse investigators determined the infant had two skull fractures, two subdural hematomas (blood pooling between the brain and skull,) a torn neck ligament, “extensive hypoxic damage to the brain,” retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes, and a lacerated spleen and liver.

Bruises could also be seen on the child’s bottom, leg, ear and eyelid, according to court documents.

Riley’s child abuse team assessed the skull fractures, lacerated organs, and bruises were non-accidental and consistent with abuse.

The child’s mother, Kylie Leitenberger, 21, told investigators she was frustrated when she was unable to stop the child from crying. She said she threw the baby onto a wooded changing table and squeezed the victim “very hard” due to her frustrations.

Leitenberger has been charged with level III battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 if committed by a person at least 18 years of age, level III neglect of a dependent, and level felony neglect resulting in catastrophic injuries.