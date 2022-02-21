COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Shelbyville mother who authorities said drove to Ohio and abandoned her 5-year-old son on the street was captured in Kentucky when police there arrested her on an unrelated warrant.

The child was found unharmed about an hour after he was abandoned in Colerain Township on Thursday night, authorities said. The boy, who has autism and is nonverbal, was spotted by passing motorists as he tried to wave down cars.

His mother, 32-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins, was arrested Saturday night at a gas station in Georgetown, Ky., on an unrelated warrant. Authorities later learned about the charges that had been filed that day in Ohio, and began working to bring her back there to face those counts.

It’s not clear why the mother abandoned the boy or why she did it in Ohio, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.