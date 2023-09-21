SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Shelbyville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Devon L. Parrish.

Parrish is wanted for his reported involvement in the armed robbery of an elderly couple (both in their 80s) on Aug. 18.

Police said in the early afternoon hours Parrish along with accomplish identified as 33-year-old Colton Lacy entered the home of the elderly couple, shooting, beating the man and physically assaulting the elderly woman while they were home alone.

Lacy was arrested and charged in late August.

Devon L. Parrish booking photo (Shelbyville Police) Colton Lacy (Shelby County Sheriff’s Department)

On Aug. 28, an arrest warrant was issued for Parish by Shelby County officials, according to Thursday’s release.

The warrant is for preliminary charges of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, Level 2 Felony; armed robbery, Level 3 Felony; and burglary, Level 1 Felony.

Parish is known to visit Olney Street and East 106th Street in Indianapolis frequently.

If anyone has information regarding Parish’s location, you’re asked to call the Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (317) 392-5145 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS).