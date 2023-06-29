HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Anderson man is under arrest after being accused of striking a 13-year-old who was riding a bicycle and then fleeing the scene.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said the young victim remains in very critical condition even after nearly two weeks in the hospital. Doctors said if the victim recovers, his injuries will affect him for the rest of his life.

“It is still too early to determine the exact, lasting effects of the injuries since he has shown very little improvement since the crash,” the sheriff’s department said.

Aaron M. Magee, 33, of Anderson was arrested on Thursday on a warrant. He faces one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony.

Police said investigators used video and images from public and private cameras, along with tips from the public, to identify a gold 2008 Saturn Aura belonging to Magee as the suspect vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was located in a garage in Anderson where police belief Magee was hiding the Saturn. The Saturn Aura was seized as part of the investigtion with police stating that evidence found on the Saturn matches evidence found on the boy’s bicycle.

The 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike on June 17 in Wilkerson at around 10 p.m.

Deputies found the boy lying on the ground next to his bicycle. Authorities are unsure how long the boy had been lying on the ground before police were called.

A witness who heard the hit and run said they had thought the sound of the impact was a transformer exploding at first.

“Someone who hit him couldn’t claim they didn’t know they hit somebody,” said Wilkinson resident, Jim Carlton.