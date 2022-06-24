AVON, Ind. — An Avon scout troop elder was arrested on child molestation charges after a man came forward and reported abuse, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Kevin Coley, a 47-year-old Jamestown man, was booked into the Hendricks County Jail Wednesday on 14 counts of felony charges, including child molest, sexual misconduct with a minor and vicarious sexual conduct.

HCSO said in February, a man reported that he had been subjected to inappropriate sexual contact by one of his Avon scout troop elders as far back as 2012. At this time, there are four known victims in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

Hendricks County detectives and investigators executed search and arrest warrants at Coley’s Jamestown home on June 1. Coley was later found and arrested in Citrus County, Florida and extradited back to Indiana, the sheriff’s office said.

Coley is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about this case or additional incidents involving Coley should call Sgt. Chandler at HCSO at 317-745-4033.