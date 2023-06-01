COLUMBUS, Ind. — The sheriff’s department said a wanted Columbus man drove through yards and swallowed meth while attempting to evade apprehension on Wednesday.

Nicholas Shutters

Nicholas Shutters, 27, of Columbus was admitted to Columbus Regional Hospital where he remains in police custody on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and reckless driving.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull Shutter’s vehicle over near 9th Street and McClure Road at approximately 7:32 p.m. on Wednesday when Shutters fled.

The sheriff’s department said Shutters drove through residential yards in the area before finally crashing into a fence. Both Shutters and his passenger fled from the crashed vehicle on foot.

Yard damaged from pursuit | Bartholomew Co. Sheriff

Both were apprehended after a short foot pursuit, the sheriff’s department said.

Shutters told police he’d ingested meth during the chase and was transported to a hospital where he is being monitored.

Shutters’ passenger, Charles Barr Jr. of Columbus, was arrested on a single charge of resisting arrest. He has since been released after posting bail.