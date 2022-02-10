DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are urging the public to come forward with information as the 5th anniversary of the murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German approaches.

Image of photo used by the “anthony_shots” profile.

Officials are specifically looking for information related to the anthony_shots profile, an online persona used by Kegan Kline, a man arrested in Miami County for possession of child pornography, child exploitation, child solicitation and synthetic identity deception.

If you or someone you know communicated with the profile, police want to know when, how and what form of social media was used.

Although no link between Kline and the Delphi murders has been established, police did execute a search warrant related to Kline’s case on Feb. 25, 2017—more than a week after the murders of Williams and German.

On Feb. 13, 2017, the two teenagers went missing while walking on a trail near Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.

Investigators say a multi-jurisdictional team continues to investigate all tips and leads related to the case.

“We continue to diligently seek the justice so honorably owed to Abby, Libby, their respective families, and our dedicated, local community,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby in a statement.

He continued, “To that end, I want to stress that the investigation is still quite active and is NOT a cold case. We also continue to encourage the submission of valid and valuable information which will help us to attain the goal of justice for our precious Abby and Libby. Thank you to all who have come alongside us in our ongoing efforts.”

ISP Superintendent Doug Carter also provided a statement: “Working diligently every day with our county, local, and federal partners, we continue to give our very best efforts to solve this case. Abby, Libby, their families, and the Delphi community deserve nothing less. We also continue to ask for tips to be submitted, because one day we will obtain that one piece of information we seek…the identity of the person responsible for this senseless crime.”

Anyone with information can contact law enforcement through email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or the tip hotline at (765) 822-3535. You’re asked to provide as much information as possible, including the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.