INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in the last three weekends, a shooting at an after-hours event led to death in Indianapolis, and police admit the violence reflects a deadly trend this year.

An argument just after midnight on Easter Sunday spilled out from the second floor banquet hall above Pollos Los Reyes on Madison Avenue. The dispute ended in a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Exactly one week earlier, on Sunday, April 10, a half dozen people were shot and a 24-year-old man died during an after-hours birthday party on West 38th Street.

The previous weekend, a woman was killed during a shootout outside JD’s Pub on the northwest side.

“Having three events, three weekends in a row is of great concern,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Captain Chris Boomershine.

Captain Boomershine, who is with IMDP’s commercial crimes unit, said both the owner of JD’s Pub and the event center on 38th Street did not have any of the proper licenses to operate. Additionally, the owner of the building on Madison Avenue did have a liquor license, but lacked other permits to legally host a party.

“They do not have a permit to serve food or an entertainment permit,” said Boomershine. “So, once again we have another establishment that should not have been open and operating.”

The violence at Pollos Los Reyes also marked the second homicide at the same location this year. On New Year’s Day, a man was stabbed to death following a disturbance in the parking lot.

For his part, Captain Boomershine said he simply wishes landlords would act more responsibly to keep the public safe.

“If you’re a landlord, do your homework on a tenant and make sure they are in fact complying with the laws of the state and local licensing,” said Boomershine.

Police confirm they did detain several people for questioning following the shooting over the weekend, but so far no arrests have been made in the case.