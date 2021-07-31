Shooting investigation underway near funeral home on Indy’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were injured in a shooting near a near northwest side funeral home Saturday afternoon.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of West 30th Street. This is near the intersection of 30th Street and Clifton Street. The initial calls came out around 4:45 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot

BREAKING: Large IMPD presence on Clifton and 30th St. PIO is on the way and we’ll have more information to pass along then. @CBS4Indy @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/m1uaeYFKZi — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) July 31, 2021

