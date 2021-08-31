Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 dead

Indianapolis Area Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Indianapolis police say suspicious package downtown was not a bomb

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of West 32nd Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim has been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News