Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side Tuesday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of West 32nd Street around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim has been pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.