INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting on the near northwest side that left one man in critical condition.

Around 11:15 p.m., police were sent to the 600 block of Eugene Street near 30th Street and MLK, Jr Drive for a report of a person shot.

Police found a man inside a vehicle on Eugene Street who bad been shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the vehicle.