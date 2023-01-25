INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have elevated a shooting investigation into a homicide case after the victim died from his injuries days later.

A man was shot late Friday, January 20 in the 1300 block of West 32nd Street. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on January 24. He was later identified as Donald Lee Meade Jr., 50.

Homicide detectives said no arrest has been made, and the case remains active.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by e-mail at Gary.Toms@indy.gov.