INDIANAPOLIS — Police said that a deceased gunshot victim was found after firefighters were called to a house fire on the city’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, one person was found shot to death inside a home in the 5900 block of Guion Road on Tuesday morning.

The Indianapolis Fire Department was originally called to the home on Guion Road for a house fire with police being called to the scene shortly after 10 a.m., police runs reveal. Officers then reported finding a deceased person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Scene on Guion Road where a gunshot victim was found deceased after fire crews were called to a house fire on Oct. 31, 2023

Scene on Guion Road where a gunshot victim was found deceased after fire crews were called to a house fire on Oct. 31, 2023

At this time, police haven’t released any further information about the shooting as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.