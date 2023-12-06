LAWRENCE, Ind. — Lawrence police are investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot outside of Lawrence Central High School Wednesday night.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a shots fired call at 7300 E. 56th Street, which is the address for Lawrence Central High School.

At least two shots were fired in the parking lot outside the school’s gym after a basketball game against Lawrence North High School, LPD said. o

An armed juvenile has been taken into custody after being found by police inside the school, according to LPD. No injuries have been reported, police said.

LPD is investigating what role, if any, the detained juvenile may have had in the shots fired incident.

Police said a disturbance preceded the shots fired incident. Preliminary information indicates the juvenile currently in custody is not a student at either school, LPD said.

There is no active threat to the community.

Police are continuing to sweep the school as officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department provide assistance.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township released the following statement Wednesday night after the incident:

This message is to make our community aware of an incident that took place at the conclusion of the LC/LN Varsity Basketball game this evening at Lawrence Central High School. As fans exited the gym, a fight broke out and a shot was fired outside the building at the athletic entrance. Armed officers responded immediately and the shooter, who does not attend our schools, was apprehended. There were no injuries and the building was immediately evacuated and placed on lock down by Lawrence Police. At this point there is no immediate threat to the school. Parents and community, we need your help in sharing with your children the importance of speaking out when they see individuals who may pose a threat to our community. We are grateful to our first responders, school administration, and for the cooperation of those in the building at the time of the incident. Administration and counselors will be available at our secondary schools for any students needing support.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.