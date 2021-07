INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a south side Walmart store Thursday evening after shots were reported inside that location.

A report of shots fired came out just before 7 p.m. at the Walmart in the 7200 block of US 31.

IMPD confirmed no one was injured in the incident. Three people were detained for questioning.

At this time, there is no information on any arrests.

The store was closed for the rest of the evening as police investigated.