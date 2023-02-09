HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of Southview Drive, just southeast of Southport High School.

As officers were approaching the wooded area, several more shots were fired. IMPD said that their department, in addition to the Southport Police Department, is helping investigate whether these shots were aimed at the officers or not.

IMPD said that the officers were able to detain several individuals involved in the incident. The number of people detained and their identities were not immediately released.

IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said that no students, staff or officers were injured in the incident. Southport High School had already been dismissed for the day. However, the school’s campus was placed on a brief lockdown.

“The incident did not happen on school property,” Young said. “All persons of interest are in custody.”

Perry Township Schools confirmed that the incident did not occur on school property and that no one was injured.

Both IMPD and Southport PD confirmed that Perry Township Schools’ police department is the lead on the investigation. FOX59/CBS4 has reached out to the department for more information.