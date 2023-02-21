INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are investigating after a small child was shot on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were called around 9:15 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Delaware Street, a residential area near the intersection of E. 30th Street, for a possible person shot.

Upon arrival, IMPD officers found that the victim, described as a small child, had already been taken to Eskenazi Hospital by a family member or friend. The child, IMPD said, is now being taken to Riley Hospital.

The child victim, IMPD said, is awake and breathing. The child’s injuries are serious, IMPD said, but they are in stable condition.

At the scene, IMPD PIO Shane Foley said that the family of the child told police they were staying at an Airbnb home on Delaware Street and that shots were fired into the home from the alleyway, striking the child.

Foley said that after a preliminary investigation, IMPD believes that the incident was a targeted shooting at the house. Aggravated Assault crews handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX59 has a crew on the way to the scene.