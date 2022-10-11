INDIANAPOLIS – A man was injured in an overnight stabbing that police believe may have been connected to a robbery on the west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of West Washington Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police then learned a man had showed up at a nearby fire station and told medics he’d been stabbed. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital with what appeared to be stab injuries, police said.

IMPD said the incident “was possibly” connected to a robbery. IMPD robbery detectives are now investigating the case.