INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by an Indiana State Trooper on the city’s east side.

According to Indiana State Police, the shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Brookville Road at a Speedway gas station located near 465.

The scene of the shooting on Brookville Road near 465. Credit: INDOT

State police said the shooting occurred after a trooper located a suspect at the Speedway gas station. The suspect was wanted as part of an investigation state police were assisting a local law enforcement agency with.

The trooper reportedly attempted to detain the suspect but a physical struggle ensued. State police said the man fled from the trooper and then gunfire broke out at the gas station.

State police believe both the suspect and the state trooper fired at one another during the shootout. The trooper was not hit but the suspect was struck during the exchange of bullets.

State police said the suspect was transported from the scene in critical condition.

A gun was recovered from the scene that state police believe belongs to the suspect.

At this time, no further details have been given as the investigation remains ongoing.

