State police traffic stop leads to discovery of 133 pounds of marijuana

MORGAN COUNTY — An Indiana State trooper pulled over a GMC Yukon Saturday due to the driver following too close to a tractor trailer.

The traffic stop happened on I-70 near the 51-mile marker eastbound. The driver has been identified as Alvaro Lopez-Chacon, 39, of Costa Rica.

State Trooper Kyle Hall and his canine Barker arrived on the scene after request by the reporting trooper.

After searching, Trooper Hall and Officer Barker discovered Lopez-Chacon was transporting 133 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. The estimated street value of the marijuana is $300,000.

Lopez-Chacon was taken into custody at the Morgan County Jail.

He has been charged with a Level 5 Felony of Dealing Marijuana and a Class B Misdemeanor of Possession of Marijuana.

