INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time this week, a man has been shot by a state trooper on Indy’s east side.

Indiana State Police confirm the shooting occurred Thursday at approximately 11: 30 a.m. near the intersection of 34th and Franklin Road.

State police said the trooper was not injured.

According to Sgt. John Perrine, the incident began as a traffic stop at 34th and Tiffany Drive. Police said two troopers stopped a vehicle but one of the suspects fled from the vehicle.

During a foot pursuit of the suspect, one of the two troopers ended up opening fire on the suspect. The suspect was struck by the trooper’s gunfire and ended up being transported to a hospital.

Perrine said the suspect was alert and conscious at the time of being transported.

A firearm state police believed belongs to the suspect was reportedly found after the shooting.

Perrine said at this time he could not say if the suspect drew the firearm or pointed the weapon toward the pursuing troopers.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

On Monday, a man was critically injured after being shot by a state trooper on Brookville Road, also on the city’s east side. In the Brookville shooting, an armed man reportedly exchanged fire with a trooper before being struck.

