INDIANAPOLIS– Just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a stolen vehicle incident that led to a police pursuit.

The pursuit was initiated just north of the crash scene which was at the 200 block of North 17th Avenue in Beech Grove. We were told by police that speeds reach up to 70 mph. The vehicle eventually rolled and the female driver and male passenger were trapped briefly. Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses say vehicle, a white Chevy, was traveling south on 17th Ave at a high speed when it left the road, crossed through the front yard of a house, hit several planters and continued into the driveway of a different house, hitting a parked, yellow Mini Cooper.

The white vehicle then hit the 212 house, severed the gas line at the meter and flipped on its side, entrapping both occupants. In all it is estimated the vehicle traveled close to 100 feet once it left the road. IMPD Investigating.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide further information as we receive it.