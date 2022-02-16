GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old student accused of raping a girl on a school bus was arrested Tuesday in Grant County.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department said it was contacted by administrators with the Oak Hill School Corporation on Jan. 12 regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving 18-year-old Brandon Gage Blanchard-Vigar and a 16-year-old student on a school bus.
The sheriff’s department investigated the case and turned over its findings to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant for Blanchard-Vigar was issued on Tuesday.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Blanchard-Vigar Tuesday evening on charges of rape and sexual battery.
An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.