FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after a student was found to be armed with an unloaded handgun on Thursday morning.

According to Community Schools of Frankfort, the gun was discovered after high school students got into an altercation at 8 a.m. that resulted in a handgun falling out of one of the student’s waistband.

A school resource officer was immediately alerted about the gun by other students which led to the student who had been in possession of the weapon being detained and isolated.

The school corporation said the small caliber handgun was not loaded and no ammunition was found.

The high school was placed on a temporary lockdown during the investigation, the school corporation said, with police also feeling it necessary to place the middle school on lockdown as well as a precaution.

The student who brought the gun to school has been taken into custody, according to Frankfort Schools.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.