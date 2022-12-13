INDIANAPOLIS — Decatur Central High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after learning that a student may have had a weapon.

MSD Decatur Township said a parent told school officials that a student may have had a weapon. Officials placed the school on a soft lockdown while school police investigated the situation.

During the soft lockdown, classes remained in session, but no movement was allowed within the building without administrative approval.

The investigation resulted in police finding a gun on campus. School officials say the students involved were detained and the lockdown was lifted.

We would like to take this opportunity to encourage all our parents and guardians to speak with their children about the importance of making good decisions and knowing what is and is not appropriate to bring to school. Any student who brings a weapon or prohibited item of any kind will face disciplinary action. MSD Decatur Township

School officials do not believe there is an active threat to the school, but understand the report adds anxiety to parents, students, school staff, and the community.