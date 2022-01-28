Sullivan County man drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle, police say

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Sullivan County man accused of driving drunk with three children in the vehicle is facing several charges after being arrested Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., an Indiana State Police Police sergeant was patrolling near County Road 900 North at County Road 200 East when he saw a man and three children walking down the road trying to flag down traffic.

When the sergeant pulled over to help, the man told him his vehicle was stuck, and they were walking home to Farmersburg. The man — identified as 30-year-old Donald F. Barron of Farmersburg — and three children — ages 6 to 11 — entered the police sergeant’s vehicle to go find Barron’s vehicle’s.

As they were driving, the sergeant noticed signs that Barron was impaired. State police said Barron failed several field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content of .15%.

Barron was arrested and taken to the Sullivan County Jail. The Sullivan County Department of Child Services was contacted to take care of the children.

Barron is facing the following charges:

Felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age

Felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (prior conviction)

Felony neglect of dependent

Misdemeanor driving while suspended (prior)