INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men who carjacked and then shot a woman at a gas station on West Morris Avenue.

Police said the woman stopped at the Sunoco station just after midnight to fill up her gas tank. As she goes to return the nozzle, two men dressed in all black can be seen approaching her.

Surveillance video shows one of the men grabbing the victim from behind as she gets into her car. The two have a verbal altercation and the woman reaches into her car to retrieve what appears to be her phone.

She steps away from the vehicle and appears to try and make a call. The video shows the two men hop in the car and drive away.

As they drive off in the victim’s car, police said one of the men shot the woman — striking her once.

Video provided

“We are sickened by these incidents as we see acts of violence occur throughout our community,” said Nightwatch Commander Mike Leepper.

The video shows the woman walking away after being shot and police said she was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Right now, police are asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspects and the woman’s 2004 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TFC246.

“We ask that if you do encounter these vehicles or these suspects that you do not approach them, do not engage them in any way,” Commander Leepper said. “That you contact police, relay the information and try to be a good witness.”

Police reports show this isn’t the first time cops have been called to this address. Police were called to the gas station in early June and found a man shot.

People who live in the area said they weren’t surprised to hear what had happened.

“There’s always something going on with kids up here or drugs,” resident Anthony Watts said. “It’s a bad area over here.”

IMPD said there are some things you can do in order to hopefully prevent something like this from happening to you.

“We just ask that if you’re going to the gas station in the middle of the night, that you’re vigilant, that you’re watching, that you’re seeing who is around you,” Commander Leepper said.

If you see the car or have any information on this crime, you’re urged to give Crime Stoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS (8477).