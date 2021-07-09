Suspect accused of thefts, burglaries and vandalism in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of several crimes in the downtown Indianapolis area.

No specific times or dates of the crimes were provided, but police say he’s responsible for several burglaries, thefts and vandalisms. The locations of the crimes include Circle Centre Mall, restaurants and parking garages.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.