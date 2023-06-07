INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made an arrest in a shooting that left a man critical condition last week.

IMPD responded around 8:30 p.m. on May 31 to the 1200 block of N. Tibbs Avenue, where they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police described his condition as “very critical”; he was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

On Monday, June 6, less than a week after the shooting, IMPD arrested 37-year-old Robert Patterson III. Aggravated Assault detectives worked with SWAT and the Violent Crimes Unit to apprehend Patterson, who faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police took Patterson into custody after interviewing him and consulting with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Preliminary investigation showed the victim was in a car traveling on N. Tibbs Avenue when he told some friends he saw someone he knew. He got out of the car and returned shortly with a gunshot wound, witnesses told police.

The shooting remains under investigation.