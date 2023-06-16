INDIANAPOLIS – Homicide detectives arrested a 45-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing a man early Thursday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Spencer Ave. around 4 a.m. They found 29-year-old Wayne Nalley had been shot. He died at the scene.

Detectives said “community assistance” allowed them to identify 45-year-old Keith Phillips as the suspect. He was booked into jail Friday on preliminary charges of murder and carrying a handgun without a license, according to jail records.

Police found Nalley inside a small repair shop that used to be a home. His girlfriend said she and Nalley had just arrived at the property when they were ambushed by someone they knew.