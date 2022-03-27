INDIANAPOLIS — A suspect was detained by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and taken to the hospital Sunday following an early morning shooting incident at Club Onyx on Indy’s south side.

IMPD Southwest District officers responded to the report of a person shot at Club Onyx, located at 4444 S. Harding St., at around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man, who police said is also believed to be the primary suspect in the incident, was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred after the suspect was kicked out of Club Onyx. He allegedly returned shortly after and fired a gun multiple times indiscriminately into the club.

A security guard then allegedly returned fire toward the suspect, police said, resulting in the suspect’s injuries. Several vehicles were also hit by gunfire during the incident.

A short time later, IMPD officers went to the St. Vincent Immediate Care Center located at 8451 S. Emerson Ave. in reference to a person shot. There, police located another man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds, police said.

The man at the Immediate Care Center was listed in good condition, according to a police report. Detectives said they quickly connected him to the Club Onyx incident.

IMPD confirmed both the suspect and other man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Detectives also said they are currently working to determine exactly how the other man received his injury and if anyone else may have been involved in this incident.

The suspect, police said, remains at Eskenazi Hospital and is receiving medical treatment as of 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

IMPD said this remains an active investigation and that no other information is available. This article will be updated with any developments.