DALEVILL, Ind. — A man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man before shooting himself in Daleville on Friday has died, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 47-year-old Brook K. Linton. The woman killed was identified as Angela Clymer.

At about 7:40 p.m. Friday, authorities were called to the 11000 block of West Corner Road after a man drove himself to a local business bleeding from his head saying that he had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said prior to the report of the shooting, they learned that Linton was looking for Clymer in Chesterfield. He eventually found Clymer and another man on a porch on Corner Road in Daleville, where both were shot. Clymer died from her injuries, while the other man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was able to drive to find help.

DCSO said they believe Linton shot himself at the Corner Road address. He was taken to a Muncie hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.