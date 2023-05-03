BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A 23-year-old suspect driving a stolen Honda Civic crashed into a Beech Grove police vehicle during a pursuit on Tuesday evening.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, officers spotted the stolen Honda shortly before 8 p.m. near a roundabout at 17th Avenue and Albany Street in Beech Grove.

Police later identified 23-year-old Trayvon Cobbs as the driver of the stolen vehicle and said that Cobbs refused to pull over.

Cobbs reportedly fled from officers, according to Beech Grove police, but ended up losing control of the Honda and crashing into the front of a police SUV at 13th Avenue and Main Street.

Police said the officer had a complaint of pain in his head and neck following the crash but was released from the scene. Cobbs was checked out by medics but didn’t report any complaint of pain, according to police.

Both vehicles involved in the collision suffered significant front-end damage.

Cobbs was taken into custody without incident.