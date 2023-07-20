OWENSBURG, Ind. — A man was killed Wednesday morning by a Greene County deputy while law enforcement officials were trying to locate a suspect involved in an overnight shooting in Bloomington.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, detectives from Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting, which reportedly occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near Owensburg.

Officials said deputies form the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were attempting to locate a man who was reportedly involved in a shooting that occurred in Bloomington overnight. Once deputies located the suspect’s vehicle north of Owensburg, they reportedly heard a gunshot fired from the location.

In response to the gunshot, a Greene County deputy reportedly fired his weapon toward the location from where the gunshot was heard. The SWAT team from the Bloomington Police Department then entered the location to find the man, who was reportedly “deceased.”

Officials said in the release that an autopsy of the man, who was not identified by police, is expected to be conducted on Thursday. The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, “which is customary in officer-involved shootings,” the release said.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Indiana State Police. When the investigation is complete, officials said that a full report will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is expected to conduct a separate investigation into the reported Bloomington shooting.