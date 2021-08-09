Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved shooting at Lawrence bar

LAWRENCE, Ind. — One suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning at a Lawrence bar.

According to police, officers were sent to Mar y Sol Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. in connection to a man firing a gun inside the bar. We’re told shots were then fired outside the bar as well.

Two off-duty Lawrence police officers were working security and saw and heard the gunshots. One of those officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

“They obviously heard and made observations of the shots fired, and one officer engaged the individual who was alleged to be firing shots,” said Lawrence Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

The suspect is in critical condition.

No officers were hurt.