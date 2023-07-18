HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The attorney for Eddie Jones has requested a change of venue for Jones’ upcoming trial, citing “public hostility against (the) defendant,” as well as a story featured on FOX59/CBS4 that was published and aired earlier this month.

According to previous reports, Jones was charged with murder, auto theft and resisting law enforcement after allegedly being part of a police chase in late June that ultimately killed Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith. The passenger in the vehicle, who was identified by police as Demareon Curry, was also charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement in relation to the incident.

According to court documents filed in the Hendricks Circuit Court on Monday, Jones’ legal team is asking for the court to grant a change of venue from Hendricks County. If that request is not granted, the team is asking for the jury venire, a panel of prospective jurors, to be selected from individuals outside Hendricks County.

The legal team alleges that Jones is not able to “receive a fair trial in Hendricks County,” for the following reasons:

Public hostility against Defendant;

Public outrage over the alleged offenses;

Prejudicial reporting or editorializing from both news and social media outlets that castigates Defendant;

Speculative opinions as to the personality and character of Defendant;

Disclosures of inadmissible evidence; and/or

The existence and contents of recorded interviews of Defendant and others involved in the incident.

In regards to the claim of prejudicial reporting, the legal team cites a news story from July 3 for FOX59/CBS4 with the headline “Video shows Missouri driver swerve SUV toward ISP trooper before fatal impact.” The team specifically cites the comments in the story from Mario Massillamany, a local attorney who is not connected to the case.

In the story, Massillamany said that the driver “clearly” directed the vehicle towards Smith during the incident. Massillamany also said he believes that the defendants’ claim of an accident will be hard to support

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for a defense attorney to make an argument he’s not knowingly trying to hit and kill that trooper,” Massillamany said in the previous report.

Jones’ legal team also claims that the publication of Jones’ “book-in photograph” is prejudicial, stating that the picture shows Jones, “who is presumed innocent until proven guilty of these allegations, wearing orange inmate clothing.”

“(The) story is just one example of the extreme prejudicial pre-trial publicity in this matter,” the documents read.

A pretrial conference for Jones is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to court documents. Officials also said that a jury trial in this case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 26.