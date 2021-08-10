Countdown to Needler's Carmel Grand Opening
Suspect wanted in Dollar General robbery on north side

Indianapolis Area Crime
INDIANAPOLIS– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for help in finding a person accused of armed robbery on the north side.

The incident occurred on July 2 at 8:45 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 3938 N. Illinois Street.

The suspect is described as 6’6″ tall with an average build.

Police say he came into the business and pointed a handgun at a cashier before demanding money. The suspect then left the building carrying a yellow bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

