Suspect wanted in Dollar General robbery on north side

INDIANAPOLIS– Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana is asking for help in finding a person accused of armed robbery on the north side.

The incident occurred on July 2 at 8:45 a.m. at the Dollar General located at 3938 N. Illinois Street.

The suspect is described as 6’6″ tall with an average build.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

Police say he came into the business and pointed a handgun at a cashier before demanding money. The suspect then left the building carrying a yellow bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.