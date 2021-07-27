Suspect wanted in east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS– Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery on the east side of Indianapolis.

The incident happened on June 30 at 8:41 p.m. at the Little Caesars Pizza location at 4477 E. 10th Street.

Police say the suspect weighs about 150 pounds and appears to be about 5’6″ tall. He was armed with a black semi-automatic firearm and fled through the back door with a black bag.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.