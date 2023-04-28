HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was arrested after police said he broke into an elderly man’s home and attacked him.
New Castle police were called to a home on Grand Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
An elderly man had been assaulted by an intruder who forced his way in through the back door, said investigators. The man was taken to a Muncie hospital. He is still in stable condition there as of Friday.
Police said they found the suspected intruder when doing a search of the area. Derek Wethington, 37, of New Castle was found on nearby A Avenue. Investigators said Wethington was injured when he resisted arrest and assaulted officers.
He was treated at the hospital before he was booked for the following:
- burglary resulting in serious bodily injury
- aggravated battery resulting in serious bodily injury
- resisting law enforcement
- battery on law enforcement officer
- trespass
- criminal mischief
The victim’s spouse was also in the home at the time of the attack but was not hurt.